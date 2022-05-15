-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

