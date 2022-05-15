-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.16). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,634. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 736,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,847 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 758,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

