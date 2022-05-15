-$0.23 EPS Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

AGEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,057 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 82.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 343,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 155,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.