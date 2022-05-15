-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have recently commented on ADVM. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,332.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 791,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 755,567 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,915. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

