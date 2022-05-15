$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 60,960 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

