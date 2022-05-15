$0.45 EPS Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLYM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 462,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,078. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $854.96 million, a PE ratio of -23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -96.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

