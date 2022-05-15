$0.47 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Verint Systems stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 689,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,674. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

In other news, Director R Reid French, Jr. bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.70 per share, with a total value of $247,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,987.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,184.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

