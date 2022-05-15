$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. AT&T reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 61,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

