$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.67. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGBI traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,981. The company has a market cap of $308.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

