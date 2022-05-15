-$0.84 EPS Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) will report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.80). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of DYN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 138,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,614. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 146,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

