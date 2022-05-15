$0.86 EPS Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Tronox posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tronox by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,098,000 after acquiring an additional 286,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tronox by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tronox by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after acquiring an additional 634,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,556. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

