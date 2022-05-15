$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $839.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. PDC Energy reported sales of $537.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $65,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,874. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.02. 1,445,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.75. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

