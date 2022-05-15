$1.19 EPS Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $1.61. Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. 11,594,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,772,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

