$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

NYSE:SON traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.97. 775,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.