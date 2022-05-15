$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. W. P. Carey reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of WPC traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. 1,152,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,049. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $72.90 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

