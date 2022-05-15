$1.39 EPS Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.42. Pinnacle West Capital reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,573. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.6% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 934.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,467,000 after buying an additional 35,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $8,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

