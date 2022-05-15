$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 129,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $124.20 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

