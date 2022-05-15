10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VCXA stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

