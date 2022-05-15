11,200 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $323,978. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,704. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

