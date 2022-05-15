$135.03 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to post sales of $135.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.51 million. MP Materials posted sales of $73.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $525.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $476.91 million to $564.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $695.81 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $860.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other MP Materials news, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and sold 4,935,876 shares valued at $216,329,320. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $91,789,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 817,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $22,936,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $35.48. 3,141,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

