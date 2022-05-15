1,452 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,452 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 80,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,120,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $439,203,000 after buying an additional 26,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $142.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

