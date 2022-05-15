16,562 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.89 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

