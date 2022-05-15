$17.17 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.55 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $10.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $70.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $82.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $63.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.58 billion to $73.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after buying an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $102.91. 6,549,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $107.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

