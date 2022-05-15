1,756 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,073,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP opened at $71.21 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

