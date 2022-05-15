$180.79 Million in Sales Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will report sales of $180.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.33 million and the lowest is $163.25 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $145.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $756.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.54 million to $795.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $778.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 337,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $238.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

