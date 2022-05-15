$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Truist Financial cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.30.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.50. 895,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $168.56 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

