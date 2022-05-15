$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,063. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $373,702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

