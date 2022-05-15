$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 704.81% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

MSI stock traded up $13.75 on Tuesday, reaching $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.59. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

