$2.30 EPS Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.47. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $3.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $13.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $16.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Align Technology by 83.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 39.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Align Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $15.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,000. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.99. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $250.64 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

