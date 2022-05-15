2,269 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES opened at $89.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

