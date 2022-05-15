2,464 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,639,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $631,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

SCHW stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.61. 6,799,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,618,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $5,036,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

