2,500 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.