$28.72 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $28.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $28.84 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $22.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $120.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.71 million to $120.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $157.12 million, with estimates ranging from $156.04 million to $158.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,813. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTL stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

