2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.73) EPS.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $11.92. 736,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,729. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $2,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.