$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will post $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. GAP reported sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $16.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.12 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GPS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPS opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

