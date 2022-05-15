$36.60 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $24.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $179.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $194.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $203.95 million, with estimates ranging from $154.00 million to $288.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 827,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $927.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

