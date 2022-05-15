36,408 Shares in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Bought by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of CPI Card Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,855,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,944,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,551,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

PMTS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,285. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

CPI Card Group ( OTCMKTS:PMTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%.

About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.