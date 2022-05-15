3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in 3D Systems by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

