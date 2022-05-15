40,900 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADER opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

