$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $20.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $21.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $21.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,029,000 after buying an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in WESCO International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,388,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.67. The stock had a trading volume of 489,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,336. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $93.80 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

