$5.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $5.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.53. KLA posted earnings per share of $4.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $20.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $21.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.45 to $25.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $20.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.42. 1,982,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,756. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. KLA has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

