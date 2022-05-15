5,190 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,190 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 2,389,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

