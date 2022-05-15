$521.05 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) to announce $521.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $512.60 million and the highest is $537.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $538.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Genesco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. Genesco has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.