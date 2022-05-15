$644.19 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) will report sales of $644.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $649.00 million and the lowest is $634.90 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $561.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DECK traded up $9.81 on Tuesday, hitting $246.51. 427,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,177. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $225.62 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.90 and a 200 day moving average of $323.43.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

