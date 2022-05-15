651 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 651 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 648,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.