6,598 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 101,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $28.67. 2,278,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.15.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

