$686.40 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will post $686.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $731.33 million. Lazard posted sales of $821.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. 709,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

