699 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,381,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLI stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

