$785.26 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) to announce $785.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $781.10 million and the highest is $787.73 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $743.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

RXT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

