$785.26 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) to announce $785.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $781.10 million and the highest is $787.73 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $743.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
RXT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.