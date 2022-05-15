$801.80 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) to announce $801.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $798.40 million. MRC Global posted sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,455,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 197,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 283,444 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 494,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,379 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 872,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,169. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

